Cinemas reopen in HCM City
Cinemas in Ho Chi Minh City reopened on November 19 with a schedule of Hollywood and Vietnamese films, six months after social distancing started in late April.
A scene from 'Em và Trinh' (You and Trinh), a film about the life and love of late songwriter Trinh Cong Son (Photo courtesy of the producer)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Cinemas in Ho Chi Minh City reopened on November 19 with a schedule of Hollywood and Vietnamese films, six months after social distancing started in late April.
Chairman of the city People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has signed a decision on "Safe adaptation, flexibility and effective control of the COVID-19 pandemic,” allowing cinemas to reopen in low-risk zones (green zone), medium risk (yellow zone) and high risk (orange zone) zones.
Cinemas in green zones can operate at full capacity, while cinemas in yellow and orange zones must limit their capacity to 50 percent and 25 percent, respectively.
Employees and customers need to be fully vaccinated and must comply with 5K COVID-safety requirements, and use QR codes and apps to make medical declarations.
Cinemas owned by Thien Ngan (Galaxy) Cinemas, CGV, Lotte and BHD began to offer tickets on November 19.
A number of Hollywood films, including Venom 2, Eternals and Black Widow, are ready for screening.
Vietnamese films such as Gai Gia Lam Chieu V – Nhung Cuoc Doi Vuong Gia (The Tricky Ladies V: Luxurious Lives) and Em và Trinh (You and Trinh), are also scheduled.
These productions were postponed after cinemas in Hanoi and HCM City, the two biggest markets in the country, closed in April.
“We spent several hundred million đồng on marketing and advertising our production in local media. We hope our film will be shown soon in cinemas,” said Phan Gia Nhat Linh, director of Em và Trinh.
Em và Trinh features the life and love of late songwriter Trinh Cong Son. Son is famous for his anti-war songs and is called the "Bob Dylan of Vietnam” by his fans at home and abroad.
Its scheduled screening was cancelled two times.
Thien Ngan Cinema and its partners spent more than 20 billion VND (860,000 USD) on the production./.