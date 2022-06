Business Infographic Fishery exports up 42% in first five months of 2022 Fishery export turnover this May hit the 1-billion-USD benchmark, posting a year-on-year rise of 27 percent and bringing the figure in the first five months of the year to more than 4.6 billion USD, up 42 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

Business Infographic Vietnam listed among countries with highest growth forecasts in 2022 According to forecasts by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Vietnam will record an economic growth of 6 percent in 2022, among economies with the highest growth rate of the world.

Business Infographic Agro-forestry-fishery exports maintain growth momentum in 5 months Agro-forestry-fishery exports hit about 23.2 billion USD in the first five months of 2022, posting a year-on-year increase of 16.8 percent. Nine groups of products saw export values of more than 1 billion USD in the period, including coffee, rubber, rice, cashew and vegetables.

Business Infographic FDI attraction exceeds 11.71 billion USD in first 5 months of 2022 As of May 20, 2022, total newly registered and adjusted capital together with capital contributions and share purchases by foreign investors surpassed 11.71 billion USD in the first five months of this year, equivalent to 83.7 percent of the same period last year.