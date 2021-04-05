Culture - Sports Termites damage Hoi An's historic relics Termites are threatening many relics in the old quarter of Hoi An ancient town, a UNESCO-recognised world heritage, local authorities and residents have reported.

Culture - Sports Young generation of pop singers forge their own path While the Vietnamese music industry has long been dominated by the millennial generation of artists born in 1981-1996, a younger generation with a new approach is shaking up the industry.