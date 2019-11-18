Citi and Lazada Group launch a co-branded credit card at a ceremony in HCM City on November 15, targeting younger, digital-savvy customers. (Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNS/VNA) - Citi, the largest pan-regional credit issuer, and Lazada Group, Southeast Asia’s leading e-commerce platform, have announced the launch of a new Lazada Citi credit card in Vietnam.

This is the third market in the region where they are offering the co-branded card after Malaysia and Thailand.

Cardholders will enjoy 10 times the normal points on Lazada purchases, get 30 percent weekend discounts and more.

New applicants will receive up to Đ2 million VND (86 USD) worth of Lazada vouchers and have their application fees waived when they apply online.

Natasha Ansell, Citi Vietnam country officer and consumer business manager, said: “This is a step forward in partnership for the credit card business as it showcases the power of e-commerce combined with the strengths of a global financial platform.”

James Dong, CEO of Lazada Vietnam, said: “Themed ‘Play-it-up’, the Lazada Citi credit card is a great choice for shoppers to embrace cashless digital lifestyle solutions and demand more value out of their purchases. We are thrilled to be partnering with Citi to offer this card to our customers.”

With the new card, the bank will access a younger, digital-savvy customer pool who makes up a majority of e-commerce customers in the region while Lazada widens its breadth of offers and services by leveraging a global financial platform.

The two partners are targeting over 500,000 sign-ups across the region in the next few years. /.