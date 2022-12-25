Environment More cold spells expected to hit north, northern central regions in early 2023 The northern and northern central regions are forecast to see more strong cold spells in the first two months of 2023, which will cause temperatures to plunge, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.

Environment Project aims at increasing forest coverage in Lang Sen Wetland Reserve The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Lang Sen Wetland Reserve in the Mekong Delta province of Long An held a workshop on December 22 to introduce a project on special-use forest plantation in the reserve.

Environment Rare primates found in Quang Binh nature reserve Eight primate species, including rare ones, were discovered in Dong Chau – Khe Nuoc Trong Nature Reserve in the central province of Quang Binh, according to the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development.