Cities, provinces announce plans on resumption of in-person learning after Tet
Students attend online classes due to school closure induced by the COVID-19 resurgence in Vietnam. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Cities and provinces across the country have announced plans on resumption of in-person learning after the week-long Tet (Lunar New Year) holiday, which ended on February 16, over fears of the COVID-19 spread.
According to the Ministry of Education and Training, Da Nang city and 13 provinces, including Kien Giang, Ha Tinh, Bac Kan, Ca Mau, Da Nang, Dak Lak, Khanh Hoa, Lam Dong, Nam Dinh, Nghe An, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Tien Giang and Lang Son, decided to open schools on February 17, while Yen Bai keeps students home until February 19.
A total of 23 cities and provinces plan to re-open schools early next week. They include Quang Nam, Hau Giang, Bac Binh, Ben Tre, Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Binh Thuan, Ha Nam, Tra Vinh, Quang Ngai, Phu Tho, Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh, Dak Nong, Lai Chau, Vinh Long and Quang Ninh, which will allow students to return to school on February 21. Meanwhile, students in Thanh Hoa, An Giang, Lao Cai, Quang Binh, Soc Trang and Bac Lieu will come back school a day later.
Those in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City alongside eight other localities – Tay Ninh, Dong Nai, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Phu Yen, Thai Nguyen, Binh Dinh, Dien Bien and Long An – will have their Tet holiday extended until February 28.
The remainder, including Son La, Thai Binh, Bac Giang, Can Tho, Dong Thap, Hai Duong, Hai Phong, Hung Yen, Kon Tum, Ninh Thuan, Vinh Phuc, Cao Bang, Tuyen Quang, Gia Lai and Ha Giang, will continue closing schools until further notice.
The Ministry of Education and Training has urged schools to shift to online teaching and learning in order to keep students and teachers safe and allow them to catch up with this academic year’s study plans.
Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha stressed the need to increase awareness of online learning among students and ensure their cyber safety./.