Under the Resolution No. 128 amending Resolution No. 32 issued last year, citizens from 13 countries could stay in Vietnam for 45 days instead of 15 days since their entry, regardless of passport type or purpose of entry if they meet entry requirements in line with Vietnam law.

The 13 countries include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the UK, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Belarus.

The Resolution will take effect on August 15.

Meanwhile, under the Resolution No. 127, citizens from all countries and territories around the world can use e-visas to enter Vietnam, also from August 15. It also publishes a list of international border gates that allow foreign nationals to enter and exit using e-visas./.

VNA