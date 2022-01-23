Business Reference exchange rate down 15 VND at week’s beginning The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,062 VND/USD on January 24, down 15 VND from the last working day of previous week (January 21).

Lam Dong sets to welcome 5 million visitors in 2022 The Central Highlands province of Lam Dong eyes to welcome 5 million visitors, including 150,000 foreigners, this year, heard at the conference held by the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism on January 23.

Ministries told to consider reopening Hanoi cinemas ahead Tet The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism must work with the Ministry of Health and concerned organisations to consider the reopening of cinema theatres nationwide, with the COVID-19 situation taken into account, according to a notice newly released by the Government's Office.