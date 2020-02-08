Civil servants spend weekends assisting local residents
When we talk about weekends, we might think about getting away or a cozy family gathering. However, civil servants in Mu Cang Chai district, Yen Bai province have a different way of spending their weekends.
‘Weekends with locals’ has been implemented since June 2019. Under the programme, each civil servant is expected to spend at least two weekends helping local residents with their daily activities.
The programme helps raise civil servants’ awareness on local residents’ living standard and livelihood, while bridging the residents and officials closer together./.