Society Vietnamese community in Czech Republic helps fire victims Representatives of Vietnamese associations and societies in the Czech Republic on February 7 handed nearly 252,100 koruna (about 10,000 EUR) over to the administration of Vejprty to help victims of a fire at the support centre for the handicapped in the city.

Society PM: Thua Thien-Hue must quickly overcome nCoV impact Thua Thien-Hue must push up production and business activities so as to quickly overcome the impact of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV), Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on February 8.

Society nCoV outbreak forces Vietnamese, Chinese border resident exchange reschedule The exchange between Vietnamese and Chinese border residents, initially scheduled on February 10, is set to take place later this month due to impact of the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Society Cuban President visits Vietnam’s pavilion at Havana book fair President of Cuba Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez attended the opening ceremony of Vietnam’s booth at the 29th Havana international book fair on February 6.