Culture - Sports For the love of Hanoi More than a thousand years of defence and construction have shaped Hanoi’s heroic historical and cultural traditions. Those who love Vietnam’s capital want to contribute to developing it into a civilised, modern city.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Post issues new stamp collection on Vietnamese cuisine The Ministry of Information and Communications, working in collaboration with Vietnam Post, launched a new postage stamp collection on October 10 in honour of typical dishes from the nation’s three regions.

Culture - Sports Painting contest inspires children’s love for homeland The ART TREE studio and the UNESCO centre for international cultural exchange and conservation ICEP - Hanoi Classy have launched a children’s painting contest themed ‘I love Vietnam’, aiming to kindle their affection for their home country.