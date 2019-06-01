Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung speaks at the festival (Source: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The festival “Clean Air – Green Hanoi” opened in the capital city on June 1, as part of the campaign “Finding Clean Air” initiated and carried out by the Live & Learn Centre from May – December 2019.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen The Hung said the festival affords Hanoi citizens a chance to seek solutions to pollution via learn-and-play activities and discussions with environment solution providers.



In response to the Action Month for the Environment, Hanoi will continue raising public awareness of air pollution mitigation, enhancing inspection and international cooperation in identifying polluting sources and seeking solutions to improve local air quality.



Director of the US Agency for International Development Michael Greene committed to help Vietnam actively deal with air pollution for sustainable development.



At the festival, visitors could learn about green transportation solutions, renewable energy, safe consumption, buy eco-friendly products, experience green living challenges, join games in recycling playing area and enjoy music performances.-VNA



