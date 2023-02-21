Cleared ground for Long Thanh airport’s 1st phase fully handed over in Q1
The southern province of Dong Nai will complete the handover of cleared ground for the first-stage construction of Long Thanh international airport within the first quarter of this year, the provincial People’s Committee said on February 21.
The ground of the Long Thanh international airport. (Photo: VNA)Dong Nai (VNA) – The southern province of Dong Nai will complete the handover of cleared ground for the first-stage construction of Long Thanh international airport within the first quarter of this year, the provincial People’s Committee said on February 21.
According to the committee, the first stage of the project needs over 2,530 hectares of land. To date, more than 2,450 hectares, or nearly 97%, have been handed over to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) – the investor of the project.
Recently, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha announced the conclusion of the implementation progress of the Long Thanh airport project. He urged Dong Nai to hand over the entire cleared ground for the first phase in the first quarter and the site for two routes linking to the airport before May 30.
Covering a total area of more than 5,580 hectares, the Long Thanh international airport will spread across six communes in Long Thanh district, Dong Nai province. The airport’s total investment is 336.63 trillion VND (14.2 billion USD), with construction divided into three phases.
In the first phase, a runway and one passenger terminal along with other supporting facilities will be built at a cost of 109.1 trillion VND to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.
The project started in 2021. Once fully completed by 2050, the airport will be able to handle 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo annually.
Located 40km east of Ho Chi Minh City, the airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the southern metropolis, now the country’s largest airport./.