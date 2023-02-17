ASEAN ASEAN, Chile further bolster development partnership The 4th Meeting of the ASEAN-Chile Development Partnership Committee (AC-DPC) was held on February 16 at the ASEAN Secretariat's headquarters after two years of meeting via videoconference due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Indonesia’s search, rescue agency urged to pursue advanced technologies Indonesia’s President Joko Widodo on February 16 asked the National Search and Rescue Agency or Basarnas to add more advanced technologies to quicken the search and rescue of disaster victims.

ASEAN Internet use in Thailand drops after pandemic​ Local internet users spent less time on the internet and social media and made less purchases online as life returns to normal after the pandemic, according to the "Digital 2023: Thailand" study.