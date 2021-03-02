Clip expresses gratitude toward doctors in COVID-19 fight
A video clip comprising a series of paintings by children on doctors, who are called intimately as white blouse warriors during the COVID-19 fight, has been published recently by the Ministry of Health.
The paintings by child artists are part of a campaign initiated by the Vietnamese Ministry of Health and United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
They depict doctors as white-blouse soldiers who have relentlessly fought against the pandemic, through which children’s gratitude toward health workers is expressed.
The video also conveys a message of solidarity in the fight against COVID-19./.