World Thai economy may grow 4% this year Thailand's economy could grow as much as 4% this year, the fastest rate in five years, thanks to the recovery of the tourism sector and domestic consumption, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said on February 1.

World Indonesia, Australia continue cooperation in capacity-building, management for State employees Indonesian State Apparatus Empowerment and Bureaucratic Reform Ministry and Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) on January 31 signed a memorandum of understanding on continued cooperation in capacity-building and management of state civil apparatus (ASN).

ASEAN Indonesia plans to ban copper exports in 2023 Indonesian president Joko Widodo said his government will soon consider halting the export of unprocessed copper ores to encourage domestic processing of raw materials in the country’s industrialisation push, following a similar policy on nickel and bauxite.

World Indonesia to spend nearly 32 billion USD on post-pandemic social protection The Indonesian Government plans to spend 476 trillion Rp (31.8 billion USD) on social assistance protection as the country is transitioning from the COVID-19 pandemic to the endemic disease phase.