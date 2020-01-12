Business Government backs capital hike plans for four State-owned banks The Government supports the policy of allowing four State-owned banks to raise charter capital, said Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) Le Minh Hung.

Business More work needed to fight trade fraud, smuggling More measures are needed in the fight against trade fraud and illegal cross-border smuggling between Vietnam and other countries, which continues to be a problem, the General Department of Customs has said.

Business Vietjet Air launches new routes linking Can Tho with Taiwan, RoK Budget carrier Vietjet Air on January 12 launched two new air routes linking the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho with Taipei of Taiwan and Seoul of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

Business No bubble but land prices might increase: ministry While there are few, if any, signs of the real estate bubble bursting in 2020, the Ministry of Construction said that land prices could increase in some areas.