Close to 1,000 artists to join music gala celebrating 13th National Party Congress
A music gala celebrating the upcoming 13th National Party Congress is scheduled to be held at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on February 2, with the participation of nearly 1,000 artists.
Artists from the National Music, Song and Dance Theatre, Voice of Vietnam (VOV), Vietnam National Academy of Music, and the Vietnam Circus Federation, will be performing at the event, according to VOV.
A drum beating performance featuring the involvement of 100 drummers and 300 artists is set to open the music gala.
The occasion will showcase a range of songs which praise both the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh.
Most notably, a special performance involving the participation of roughly 1,000 artists will close the occasion.
An array of famous artists such as meritorious artists Viet Hoan, Dang Duong, and Trong Tan, in addition to people’s artists Quoc Hung and Quang Tho, alongside singers Hoang Yen, Dong Hung, Hoang Quen, are set to attend the music gala./.