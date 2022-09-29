Close to 123,000 sea turtles released back to sea
The Con Dao National Park in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau released 122,867 baby turtles into the ocean between January and September.
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Ba Ria-Vung Tau (VNA) - The Con Dao National Park in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau released 122,867 baby turtles into the ocean between January and September.
According to statistics from the management board of the park, in the period, it saw 1,586 out of 2,510 sea turtle nests successfully hatched in its incubators. Meanwhile, tracking devices were attached on 402 mother turtles coming to lay eggs on Con Dao beaches.
The park has been working hard to conserve sea turtles (Chelonioidea) for years, becoming an ideal nesting destination for the rare species in Vietnam.
Cat Lon Beach on Bay Canh Island in Con Dao National Park (Photo: VND)Le Hong Son, head of the board’s conservation-international cooperation office, said more than 450 mother turtles lay eggs on 18 beaches in the park every year.
Son added that many conservation programme are being implemented at the park, including those on studying ecological characteristics of sea turtles, protecting their nesting habitats and nests; and building a hatchery, among others.
Meanwhile, on a monthly basis, the park receives some 700 tourists coming to watch turtles laying eggs./.