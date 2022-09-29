Environment More protection of wild birds needed during migration season The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development on September 27 asked city and provincial people’s committees, as well as forest protection agencies, to strengthen inspections of the hunting, trading and consumption of wild birds.

Environment #Run4WildlifeHN to return in November The annual race #Run4WildlifeHN will return to Hanoi on November 6 after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said Education for Nature – Vietnam (ENV), the country’s first non-governmental organisation focusing on wildlife conservation.

Environment Typhoon Noru keeps central localities awake through the night Leaders of the Frontline Steering Committee for response to Typhoon Noru as well as leaders of central localities stayed awake through the night of September 27 to keep updated on the developments of the storm and promptly give instructions to ensure safety for local people, as the storm swept through the region.

Environment PM orders more urgent measures against Typhoon Noru Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on September 27 issued an additional dispatch to ministries, sectors and localities, requesting them to apply urgent measures to respond to Noru, an extremely strong storm that is likely to hit the central region soon.