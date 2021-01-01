Society Fireworks light up sky on New Year Eve Fireworks lit up the sky in the capital city of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on the night of December 31 to welcome in the new year of 2021.

Society HCM City announces establishment of Thu Duc city HCM City held a ceremony on December 31 to announce the National Assembly Standing Committee’s resolution on organising administrative units at the district and commune levels and establishing Thu Duc city.

Society Vientiane pagoda holds prayers for peaceful new year Buddhist practitioners and followers held prayers at Phat Tich Pagoda in the Lao capital of Vientiane on December 31 to wish for peace and happiness in the upcoming new year of 2021.