Close to 360 Vietnamese citizens return home from US
Illustrative image (Source: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 360 Vietnamese citizens were flown home from the US on a Vietnam Airlines flight at the arrangement of Vietnamese and US agencies from December 31 to January 1.
Passengers on the flight included under-18 children, the elderly, the sick, and students who finished their study but without accommodation, and those in extremely difficult circumstances.
The Vietnamese representative agencies in the US sent staff members to the airports in Houston and New York to help the citizens with boarding procedures.
To ensure health for the citizens and prevent the spread of COVID-19, strict security, safety and epidemiological measures were applied during the flight. After landing at Cam Ranh International Airport in the central province of Khanh Hoa, all crew members and passengers on the flight were given health checks and sent to quarantine in accordance with regulations.
The repatriation of Vietnamese citizens in disadvantaged circumstances abroad will be arranged based on citizens’ wish, the developments of the pandemic and domestic quarantine capacity./.
