Illustrative image (Source:https: //thoibaonganhang.vn/)

Hanoi (VNA) – The COVID-19 pandemic has created motivation for digital transformation process and sped up the adaption of cloud computing in organisations and businesses.



According to Conor McNamara, Amazon Web Services (AWS)’s Managing Director for ASEAN, the cloud computing market is predicted to thrive, especially after the outbreak of COVID-19 that has led to rising demands for IT application in businesses.



The number of firms applying cloud computing has been on the rise, according to service suppliers.



McNamara said that AWS has seen stable and expanded operations in the Southeast Asian region. AWS has partnered with VIB in Vietnam, Singtel in Singapore, Maxis in Malaysia, and Globe Telecom in the Philippines.



Particularly, some start-ups have used AWS cloud computing services for a long time and become technology giants, including Grab, Traveloka and Gojek, he said.



He held that the computing environment will help businesses speed up the transformation of their business models, while enhancing their level of stability. For example, TNEX Vietnam has not been affected by COVID-19 thanks to the application of cloud computing, maintaining their service supply, he said.



Meanwhile, cloud computing can help businesses cut costs, especially maintenance expenditures. Not A Basement Studio – a Vietnamese start-up, is an example. It has reduced the content design process from four days to just several hours with costs for the maintenance halved.



Vietnam is considered an important and promising market of AWS, stressed McNamara, adding that its policies on digital transformation and digital economic development have created a favourable environment for the growth of the ecosystem, including factors related to the growth of digital firms.



In this process, cloud computing is one of the prominent and key technologies supporting businesses. Big names that have been successful with cloud computing such as Netflix and Grab are expected to inspire more Vietnamese firms.



In order to support the application of cloud computing in Vietnam, AWS has invested in seeking partners and developing services and infrastructure for this market, said McNamara.



Along with more than 200 different services and a network of Availability Zones and AWS Regions across the globe, AWS plans to launch its Edge Location and OutPosts systems in Vietnam to provide new services for Vietnamese customers, he revealed./.

VNA