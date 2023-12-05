At the session on enhancing the supervisory role of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) National Assemblies in national defence-security (Photo: daibieunhandan.vn)

Vientiane (VNA) – A session on enhancing the supervisory role of the Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) National Assemblies in national defence-security to ensure peace and stability was held in Vientiane, Laos, on December 5, as part of the first CLV Parliamentary Summit.

At the event, Chairman of the Vietnamese NA's Committee for National Defence and Security Le Tan Toi highlighted the crucial role of the three legislatures in oversight activities and in defence and security supervision in particular.

He urged them to further uphold their supervisory role to prompt each government to effectively implement signed agreements on national defence and security, toward ensuring the security, safety, peace and stability in the CLV development triangle area.

The Vietnamese side also proposed the governments of the three countries regularly direct their relevant agencies involving in border management and protection to well coordinate in bilateral patrols to firmly safeguard the borders and border markers, share information and combat various crimes in border areas, especially terrorist activities and those aimed at subverting the three administrations of the three nations.

Together with the Vietnamese delegation, the Cambodian and Lao sides suggested continuing to strengthen oversight over the implementation of the signed bilateral agreements, especially in crime prevention and control, investment and trade, residence management while stepping up the negotiations and signing of international treaties to address defence and security issues. This aims to facilitate socio-economic development in the CLV development triangle area.

They emphasised the need to identify and enhance mechanisms for exchanging information and activities of the three committees to effectively coordinate the implementation of the signed agreements.

The three sides agreed to continue their fight against drug and human trafficking crimes, strengthen cooperation in water security issues and disposal of bombs, mines and unexploded ordnance left over from the war./.