Travel Mu Nau plum blossom brightens up Moc Chau plateau When spring comes, plum blossom covers Moc Chau plateau in a fragile and pristine colour. Visitors are left in awe after visiting the place.

Travel Binh Thuan launches tours to local dragon fruit gardens Tourists visiting the south central province of Binh Thuan will be able to enjoy a new experience following the recent launch of tours to dragon fruit gardens, reported The Voice of Vietnam (VOV).

Travel Ninh Binh ready for opening ceremony of National Tourism Year The northern province of Ninh Binh, host of the 2020 National Tourism Year, has been fully prepared for a grand opening of the year, slated for February 22.

Travel Number of visitors to Hai Phong in 2019 surges 16 percent The number of visitors to the northern port city of Hai Phong increased 16 percent year on year to nearly 9.1 million people, including 930,000 foreigners, according to the city’s Department of Tourism.