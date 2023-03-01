Son Doong cave is one of the world’s most precious natural wonders. (Source: CNN Travel)

Quang Binh (VNA) – US-based multinational news channel CNN has praised nine Vietnamese caves, including six caves in the central province of Quang Binh, the provincial Department of Tourism said on February 28.

Accordingly, the six magnificent creations of Mother Nature in Quang Binh which were rated as world-class caves by CNN included Son Doong, En, Va, Nuoc Nut, Tu Lan and Thien Duong (Paradise) caves.

Tam Coc cave in the northern province of Ninh Binh, Sung Sot cave in Ha Long Bay and Luon cave in Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh were acclaimed as strangely beautiful ones.

CNN quoted a member of the British Royal Cave Research Association as saying that his team has explored more than 500 caves in Vietnam, but they have still only explored about 30% of the area. There are many more caves to be discovered.

Vietnam’s caves praised by CNN are expected to attract more tourists to explore caves in the Southeast Asian country./.