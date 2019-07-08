An overview of Phu Quoc island (Source: CNN Travel)

Phu Quoc island in the southern province of Kien Giang has emerged as a top destination in recent years, and CNN Travel has published a list of the best things to do in the island, in case you have not known.Besides resting on beautiful beaches such as Sao Beach, Long Beach and Ong Lang Beach, travelers can kayak through fishing villages or dine on fresh seafood aboard a floating platoon, go squid fishing or visit a pearl farm.Whether you're keen to snorkel or scuba dive, the waters around Phu Quoc are teeming with marine life, most of which is centered around the Phu Quoc Marine Park in the south or the Ganh Dau Coral Gardens just off the northwestern tip.In addition to crabs, squid and hundreds of coral reef fish, you might also be lucky enough to spot a hawksbill turtle or a green turtle, both of which are endangered.Meanwhile, Cua Can river, which winds from the sea into the center of the island on the northern end of Phu Quoc, is an ideal place to go kayaking, especially for beginners, thanks to the calm currents and jungle surrounds.Those who want to go trekking can consider Phu Quoc National Park, which is home to easy walking trails and more than 200 wild animal species and rare birds.For an affordable, convivial night out, CNN suggested Ham Ninh fishing village, which is located on the eastern coast.The village is set inland from the ocean along a canal where stilt houses, colorful boats and floating restaurants hover above the water.Squid fishing is another unforgettable way to spend a night out, according to CNN.After the fishermen catch a few squids, they'll cook up a BBQ dinner right on the boat under the stars.The one and only Dinh Cau Night Market, in the west coast town of Duong Dong (Phu Quoc's largest urban center), is an experience not to be missed, according to CNN.There are dozens of food stalls, aromatic grills and outdoor tables, as well as excellent gourmet souvenirs such as black pepper, coffee, tea leaves, peanuts, chocolate and more.Though tourism has taken off, Phu Quoc is still a highly agricultural society, producing a variety of worthwhile souvenirs, from pepper to honey to pearls.For food lovers, the Khai Hoan fish sauce factory is said to produce some of the country's best fish sauce.At Phu Quoc Bee Farm, you can learn about the essential role of honeybees in the ecosystem, CNN suggested.Then there's the Ngoc Hien pearl farm, where you can learn all about the history and process of pearl farming in Phu Quoc.After the lesson, you can shop at the adjacent market for high-quality souvenirs.Riding the Phu Quoc Cable Car, which is the longest non-stop three-rope cable car in the world, stretching roughly 5 miles in length, and catching an unforgettable sunset are also among things that CNN thinks you should add to your itinerary.The number of visitors to Phu Quoc has catapulted to an estimated 2.5 million in 2018, a 25 percent jump compared with the previous year.-VNA