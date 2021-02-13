Hanoi (VNA) - Co Loa now is serving as not only a cultural relic and evidence of ancient Vietnamese’ creativeness and technical level, but also an ideal destination for visitors.



Not only associated to the Vietnamese nation’s legends like the selection of the capital by King An Duong Vuong, the creation of a multiple-shot crossbow or a moving love, Co Loa Ancient Citadel is a unique tourist attraction of Hanoi.

Shrine dedicated to King An Duong Vuong, built in 1687 under King Le Hy Tong’s reign and renovated in 1689, often referred to as Thuong (Upper) Shrine. (Photo: VNA)



Trong Thuy – My Chau well at entrance of An Duong Vuong Shrine. (Photo: VNA)



Main entrance of An Duong Vuong Shrine with its almost all ancient architectural sketches. (Photo: VNA)



Ancient architectural sketches in Co Loa relic. (Photo: VNA)



Statue of Cao Lo, a talented warrior under King An Duong Vuong who created a multiple-shot crossbow. (Photo: VNA)



Two small wells, called dragon’s eyes, on two sides of main entrance to King An Duong Vuong Shrine. (Photo: VNA)



Visitors to Co Loa Ancient Citadel. (Photo: VNA)

An excavation hole on outer wall in 2012. (Photo: VNA)



Co Loa bronze drum unearthed in 1982 in Ma Tre area, Cho hamlet, southwest of the southern gate of Co Loa Ancient Citadel, dated back more than 2,000 years ago. (Photo: VNA)



Stone axes unearthed in Bai Men, Co Loa, dated back from 3,000 to 3,500 years ago. (Photo: VNA)



A replica of multiple-shot crossbow, created by Cao Lo. (Photo: VNA)



