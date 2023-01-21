Travel Pu Luong – a paradise amidst jungle for travellers on budget Located in the north central province of Thanh Hoa, Pu Luong is renowned as an ideal destination for trekkers and budget travellers because of its seclusion and fantastic scenery of terraced rice fields and primary forests.

Travel Non Nuoc Cao Bang Geopark, a wonderland on Earth Non Nuoc Cao Bang Global Geopark is an exceptional area in which it is possible to explore the history of the Earth for more than 500 million years. It’s also a land of tangible and intangible cultural heritage sites.

Travel Binh Lieu’s untouched beauty lures visitors Binh Lieu district in Quang Ninh province, which is well known for its hills covered in ravishing white reeds, is emerging as a magnet to visitors, especially during autumn, the most beautiful season of the year.

Travel A glimpse of two thousands-year-old national treasures at Binh Duong Museum Two national treasures – a wooden burial jar with a bronze drum as a lid and an animal figure dating back thousands years ago – are among about 1,300 artifacts and 500 scientific documents on display at the Binh Duong Museum in Thu Dau Mot City, the capital of southern Binh Duong province.