Today, it can be hard to find a traditional stilt house that bears the unique architecture of the Co Tu people.

The rattan-roofed stilt house has been a standout cultural trait of the Co Tu people for generations.

Generations of Co Tu people have been born and raised in traditional houses built with the skilled hands of fathers and the boundless love of mothers. However, village elders are concerned that their children will lose insight into how their ancestors lived, given that many traditional values have been lost to modern life.

Co Tu village was established in Tay Giang district with traditional rattan-roofed houses built near a network of Guol houses (a spiritual and cultural symbol of the Co Tu people). The village is open to visitors, helping them gain a greater insight into Co Tu culture, while reminding the ethnic minority’s younger generation of their roots./.

VNA