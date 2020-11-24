Co Tu traditional culture programme celebrates Da Nang Heritage Day
Artists and craftspeople from the Co Tu group in Da Nang on November 23 showed off ancient trade and arts as well as cuisine at the city’s museum to mark the Da Nang Culture Heritage Day.
A Co Tu ethnic woman brocade weaving at Ta Lang village in rural area of Da Nang. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNS/VNA) - Artists and craftspeople from the Co Tu group in Da Nang on November 23 showed off ancient trade and arts as well as cuisine at the city’s museum to mark the Da Nang Culture Heritage Day.
It was an outdoor culture experience and exhibition for visitors and artists to explore the old trade and lifestyle of the Co Tu ethnic community living in the rural mountainous area of Da Nang.
A Lang Doi, a Co Tu sculptor introduced ancient wood carving at the event, while other artists displayed brocade weaving.
For Co Tu people, wooden sculptures were used to decorate timber columns, exterior and interior decorations on houses that were preserved a few hundred years ago.
Co Tu dancers from Ta Lang and Gian Bi communes played traditional culture (dance and gong) and make sticky rice cakes at the event.
Nearly 1,000 Co Tu people are living in Ta Lang and Gian Bi villages in Hoa Bac commune – 40km from Da Nang city’s downtown.
According to the museum, Da Nang’s scooter club brought vintage scooters to the event from morning to evening during the event at 24 Tran Phu street./.