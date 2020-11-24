Culture - Sports Universal values of Thang Long Imperial Citadel highlighted The Thang Long Imperial Citadel, recognised by UNESCO as a World Heritage Site a decade ago, has universal values, heard an international symposium held at the citadel on November 23.

Culture - Sports Thang Long Imperial Citadel marks 10th anniversary of UNESCO recognition A ceremony was held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on November 23 to mark ten years since its central sector was recognised as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Culture - Sports Fashion show recalls Thang Long memories From November 20, a series of cultural activities entitled “Thang Long Memories” were held at many locations in Hanoi's Old Quarter to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Vietnam Cultural Heritage Day (November 23).