Culture - Sports Athletes win more gold medals for Vietnam at SEA Games 32 Vietnamese aerobic athletes got a hat trick of golds while cyclist Nguyen Thi That won a gold medal in the morning session of May 13 at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia.

Culture - Sports Bach Dang pile yard added to dossier seeking UNESCO recognition for Yen Tu complex The People's Committees of the northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Hai Duong and Bac Giang have agreed to consult leaders of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism about adding Bach Dang pile yard to the scientific dossier on the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscapes to seek UNESCO's recognition as world culture heritage.