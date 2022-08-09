Culture - Sports Da Lat Flower Festival 2022 to last two months, with 51 events The ninth Da Lat Flower Festival will be held in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong from November to late December, with 51 attractive events, according to a plan recently announced by the provincial People’s Committee.

Culture - Sports Vietnam to face Singapore, India in September friendly football tournament Vietnam’s national football squad is scheduled to meet Singapore and India at an international international tournament held by the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) this September as part of the FIFA International Match Calendars.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese culture promoted in Germany “Vietnamese cultural space” in Germany has contributed to preserving and promoting good values as well as a unified community, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh said at the 10th anniversary of the programme on August 7.