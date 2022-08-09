Coach Chung to lead national women's team until end of 2023
The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and coach Mai Duc Chung have agreed to extend their contract for another year.
VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh and coach Mai Duc Chung (right) shake hands after signing a one-year contract in Hanoi on August 8. (Photo of VFF)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) and coach Mai Duc Chung have agreed to extend their contract for another year.
VFF General Secretary Le Hoai Anh announced the news in a football briefing on August 8 in Hanoi.
Chung's current deal with the national women's football team will expire on December 31.
Under the new one, he will take charge of the team until December 31, 2023.
His main duty is to lead Vietnam at the 2023 Women's World Cup finals in Australia and New Zealand next August.
"My contract will be until the end of 2023. I am happy when receiving the trust of the VFF but understand that it is a heavy task," Chung told reporters.
"In 2023, the women's team have a range of competitions such as the SEA Games, the Asian Games and especially the World Cup. We will face strong teams like the Philippines who have received strong investment in recent years."
Chung revealed his retirement plan after leading the team to World Cup in February. He also repeated his stance before the recent AFF Cup.
However, the VFF found no one more suitable than Chung to take charge of the team and successfully persuaded him to extend his contract to 2023.
"The Philippines have improved their team by importing many foreign players. But it is their way. I have proposed plans to the VFF. In my opinion, the key is to scout and train young players and send them to intensive courses and competitions to sharpen their technique," said Chung when asked how to upgrade his team for the future.
"We should build stable and long-term plans. Look at how they do it in Japan and the Republic of Korea, and we can learn a lot from them," he said./.