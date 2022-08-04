Culture - Sports Vietnamese swimmers break more records at ASEAN Para Games Vietnamese swimmers continued to break six more records at the ongoing 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia, winning more gold medals on August 4, the fifth day of the competition.

