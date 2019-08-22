Members of Vietnam's national football team in a match of King's Cup 2019 in Thailand in June (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - Head coach of Vietnam’s national football team Park Hang-seo has called 27 players to prepare for the upcoming match against Thailand in the Asian zone’s second qualifying round for the World Cup 2020.

The Korean coach continued to put his belief in successful footballers. Most of them are from V.League 1 champions Hanoi FC and Hoang Anh Gia Lai.

Meanwhile, new faces include defenders Lam Anh Quang from Nam Dinh, Nguyen Huu Tuan (HCM City FC) and Do Thanh Thinh (SHB Da Nang), and forward Ha Minh Tuan (Quang Nam FC).

Most of the players will convene in Hanoi on August 26 while those of Hanoi FC will arrive three days later as the team will play Turkmenistan’s Altyn Asyr in the return leg of the AFC Cup 2019 Inter-Zone semi-finals.

The Vietnamese squad will leave for Thailand on September 1 to prepare for the match against the hosts on September 5.

Park on August 22 also announced members of the U22 team for a friendly match against China’s U22 squad, which is slated for September 8 in Hubei province of China.

It will be the first official international friendly of the team in preparation for the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) in the Philippines later this year.

Vietnam’s U22 team will gather in Hanoi for training from August 26 and travel to China on September 6.-VNA