Coach Park extends contract with VFF for another year
Korean coach Park Hang-seo has extended his contract with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) for another year, from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.
Korean coach Park Hang-seo extends his contract with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) for another year. (Photo: VFF)Hanoi (VNA) – Korean coach Park Hang-seo has extended his contract with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) for another year, from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023.
To enable Park to focus on his training tasks with Vietnam's national squad, the VFF plans to make some changes to coaching positions of U23 team. After Park completes his job at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) slated in May 2022, he will become a manager of the U23 team and its head coach position will be handed over to another person appointed by the VFF.
This move will ease Park’s workload and pressure to enable him to perform better as the head coach of the national team in the coming time, according to the VFF.
Park's contract with the VFF will be extended from February 1, 2022 to January 31, 2023. (Photo: VNA)Park was born on January 4, 1959 in Sancheong county in the Republic of Korea's South Gyeongsang province.
He was a national team player before working as a professional coach. He used to work at the training centres of Palmeiras Club in Brazil and Bayer Leverkusen of Germany.
Park was an assistant to Guus Hiddink, coach of the Korean national team who entered the semi-finals at World Cup 2002.
He first came to Vietnam in October 2017 under a two-year contract and has achieved great successes. Under the guidance of Park, Vietnam secured the fourth position at the Asian Games 2018, second place at the AFC U23 Championship 2018 and won the AFF Championship - Suzuki Cup 2018. The team also won the title at the 30th SEA Games in 2019.
Park has four important tasks ahead. The national team are expected to go as far as possible at the 2022 World Cup's third qualifiers and the 2022 Asian U23 Championship qualifying round. They will then defend their titles at the 2021 AFF Cup and the 31st SEA Games.
The Vietnamese national team will play Japan at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi at 7:00pm on November 11./.