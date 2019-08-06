Vietnam’s head coach Park Hang-seo has selected 28 players to prepare for the upcoming Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. (Source: baomoi.com)





Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese national football team’s head coach Park Hang-seo has selected 28 players to train together in preparation for the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) to be held in the Philippines later this year.



Park will test his players so he can choose the best lineup for SEA Games 30.



Following two short training periods last month, Park decided to continue creating chances for new aces to show their skills this time around including goalkeeper Phan Minh Thanh and midfielder Pham Trung Hieu of Quang Ninh Coal, Doan Thanh Truong and Tran Manh Hung of Nam Dinh and striker Nham Manh Dung of Viettel.



Notably, Park called midfielder Tong Anh Ty of Becamex Binh Duong who was in Vietnam's U20 team for the FIFA U20 World Cup in 2017.



The squad will convene in two different phases from August 5 to 9 and from August 12 to 15 to accommodate their V.League schedules. The team will train at the PVF football centre in the northern province of Hung Yen.



Vietnam will play a friendly match against Phu Dong FC on August 7.

According to the organisers, the drawing of lots for men’s football in SEA Games 30 will take place on October 3.



A total of 11 teams, divided into two groups, will compete in the men’s football at the Games.



The qualifying round will begin on November 25. Meanwhile, the semifinals are scheduled to take place on December 7 with the gold and bronze medal matches slated for December 10.



Vietnam’s U22 team are placed in the third seed group, together with Myanmar. Meanwhile, Thailand and the host Philippines are in the first seed group. Malaysia and Indonesia join the second seed group.-VNA