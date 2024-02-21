Culture - Sports Vietnamese gymnastics athletes striving to win Paris Olympics berths Vietnamese athletes are eyeing to enter the final round of the Cottbus FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held in the German city from February 22-25, so as to win tickets to the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese shooters aim for medals at Olympic Paris 2024 Shooting is one of the few sports that carry Vietnam's hope for medals at the Olympic Paris 2024 which will take place from July 26 to August 11 this year.

Culture - Sports Vietnam's Poetry Day to take place on this weekend The 22nd celebration of Vietnam's Poetry Day will be held at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel on February 23 - 24 (or the fourteenth and fifteenth day of the first lunar month of the Year of the Dragon).