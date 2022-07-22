Culture - Sports Vietnamese films introduced in Venezuela A Vietnamese film week took place in the Tulio Febres Cordero culture centre in Mérida state, Venezuela from July 15-20.

Culture - Sports “Xoe” dance party breaks out in northwestern region The famous “Xoe” dance in Vietnam is believed to date back at least 10 centuries. It began innocently as the simple movements of holding hands in the hope of bringing people together as night falls in mountainous areas. The dance gradually became a regular performance during community events. It grew and has turned into a famous dance of Thai ethnic people in the northwestern region.

Culture - Sports Final round of Miss World Vietnam 2022 to be held in Quy Nhon City The final round of the Miss World Vietnam 2022 will be held at MerryLand Quy Nhon tourism city in the central province of Binh Dinh, the organizing committee announced at a press briefing on July 21.