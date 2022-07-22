Coach Park Hang-seo on mission to promote young Vietnamese players
Coach Park Hang-seo has said he and the Vietnam men’s football squad will make efforts to meet their goals this year, and work to promote young Vietnamese footballers.
Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung (left, behind) and coach Park Hang-seo (centre, behind) in a photo with Vietnamese children (Photo: VNA)
During his visit to the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) on July 22, Park expressed his belief that relations between Vietnam and the RoK will grow stronger.
Ambassador Nguyen Vu Tung congratulated the coach on the achievements he and the Vietnam national football team have recorded, significantly contributing to enhancing understanding between Vietnamese and Korean people, especially in 2022 when the two countries mark the 30th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
The diplomat noted his hope that Park will make more contributions to Vietnamese football, and pay more heed to training young footballers.
At the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) last May, Park helped Vietnam beat Thailand to become champions at the biggest regional tournament for the second time in a row./.