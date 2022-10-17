The coach pledged to continue with his mission as a bridge for the Vietnam-RoK ties in all aspects, including football.Under Park's guidance, Vietnamese football has achieved many historic successes in the region and the continent, such as the runner-up title at the 2018 AFC U-23 Championship; the fourth place at the 2018 Asian Games; and two gold medals at the 30th and 31st SEA Games.He also guided the national team to win the 2018 AFF Championship (Suzuki Cup), enter the quarter-finals of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup, and join the Asian section of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification for the first time in history./.