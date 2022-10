Coach Park Hang-seo (Photo: VNA)

– The AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2022 will be the last tournament coach Park Hang-seo leads the national men’s team of Vietnam.On October 17, the Vietnam Football Federation ( VFF ) announced that the federation and the Republic of Korea coach had reached agreement on ending their contract on January 31, 2023.The VFF expressed thanks to the coach for his great efforts and contributions to Vietnamese football over the past five years.Park said his five years accompanying Vietnam’s football is a memorable and enjoyable journey.He said as the coach of the men’s national and U23 teams, he has always focused on each tournament.According to him, regardless of the result, he has been able to fulfill his duties and responsibilities thanks to the continuous support from the players, leaders and staff of the VFF as well as the people of Vietnam.