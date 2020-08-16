Culture - Sports Yen Bai to host Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival Activities to mark the National Day (September 2) and the Mu Cang Chai Terraced Field Festival is scheduled to take place in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai between August 29 and October 18.

Culture - Sports Hanoi exhibition to honour Russian-based painter An exhibition entitled “Vietnam - A Call of the Soul” is set to open in Hanoi on August 15 to honour renowned painter Tuman Zhumabaev, a friend of Vietnam who passed away on August 7. ​

Culture - Sports New cave discovered in Quang Tri A large cave has been discovered in Tria village, Huong Son commune, Huong Hoa district in the central province of Quang Tri, according to Do Van Binh, the director of provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism.