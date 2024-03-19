Nguyen Cong Phuong can not take part in the two upcoming match es against Indonesia due to the recurrence of injury. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Coach Philippe Troussier on March 18 announced a list of 28 players of Vietnam's national team to prepare for two upcoming matches against Indonesia in the second round of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.



Five veteran players are not included in the list due to the recurrence of injury or need more time for recovery, namely Do Duy Manh, Giap Tuan Duong, Truong Tien Anh, Nguyen Hai Long and Nguyen Cong Phuong.



The Vietnam national team has been in training since March 13 with 33 players called up. Coach Troussier mainly used the time to assess the players’ form and health and started tactical training on March 16.



The team is scheduled to depart for Indonesia on March 19. Troussier and his players will have two more training sessions there before facing the host team on March 21. Then, they will return home to prepare for the second leg on March 26 at My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi.



Vietnam are currently second in group F with three points. The team beat the Philippines 2-0 in the away game and lost 0-1 to Iraq on the home ground in November last year. Indonesia have the only one point like the Philippines but are at the bottom of the group due to smaller goal difference. Iraq are leading the group with six points from their victories over Vietnam and a 5-1 win against Indonesia./.