Business Binh Phuoc’s industry maintains high growth momentum The industrial sector of the southern province of Binh Phuoc has maintained a high growth momentum thanks to local businesses’ activeness in shifting production models, changing response strategies, and linking with partners to expand production and ensure sustainable material supply.

Business National energy master plan for 2021-2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has freshly signed a decision to approve the national energy master plan for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050.