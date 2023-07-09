Business Cross-shareholding poses risks to financial system The prevalence of cross-shareholding in the banking sector has caused concerns among experts as they believe the situation could render banks' financial valuations inaccurate.

Business Market diversification crucial for rice sector: Experts Although Vietnamese rice has been exported to 150 countries and territories, markets for the product are mainly Asian countries and thus need to be diversified, according to experts.

Business US continues to impose anti-subsidy duty on Vietnamese steel coat hangers The US Department of Commerce (DOC) has announced that it will continue to impose anti-subsidy duty of up to 31.58% on steel coat hangers imported from Vietnam.

Business Can Tho urged to speed up ODA-funded projects Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang on July 8 worked with leaders of the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on the progress of projects using official development assistance (ODA) in the city.