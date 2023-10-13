Business Vietnam, USAID ink MoU on digital trade activity The Ministry of Industry and Trade of (MoIT) of Vietnam and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on digital trade activity in Vietnam at a ceremony in Hanoi on October 13.

Business Alleged scam of export to UAE: Payment for 4 out of 5 containers recovered Regarding the alleged export scam involving five containers of farm produce, including black pepper, cashew nuts, cinnamon and star anise to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Vietnam Pepper Association (VPA) announced on October 13 that payment for four containers has been retrieved and the remaining work is underway.

Videos Vietnam making new moves in semiconductor industry Vietnam is making strong progress in advancing its standing in the global semiconductor supply chain as many of the world’s largest chip manufacturers have landed in the Southeast Asian nation, insiders said.