Coast guard must be capable of tackling complicated situations at sea
The Vietnam Coast Guard (VCG) must focus on offering political and professional training to its personnel so they are able to deal with the most difficult and complicated situations at sea, Deputy Defence Minister Lieutenant General Nguyen Tan Cuong told a conference held in Hanoi recently to review a project on building the force in 2015-2020 and tasks for 2021-2025.
Cuong said that to reach the goal of turning the VCG into a modern force by 2030, the VCG High Command must improve its apparatus, ensure an adequate amount of weapons and equipment, and further build infrastructure.
Attention is needed on factors dominating the situation at sea given the latent complications in the East Sea and off the southwestern coast, strategic competition between major nations, and more complex maritime crime, he said.
The general asked the VGC to boost its crime prevention and control work as well as international cooperation.
Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)Reports presented at the conference showed that in the past time the force did well in advising the Central Military Commission and the Ministry of Defence, contributing to defending the country’s territorial sovereignty over its sea and islands. It also fulfilled its missions regarding search and rescue work and support of people at sea.
Regarding external relations work, the VGC expanded its bilateral and multilateral cooperation with maritime law enforcement forces of other countries in the region, thereby affirming Vietnam’s responsibility in dealing with traditional and non-traditional security issues, maintaining maritime security and safety, and promoting international strength in the protection of territorial sovereignty over seas, islands, and maritime economic activities./.