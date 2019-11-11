Infrastructure work at the Duy Hai resettlement area is being completed, however and many households in the Nam Hoi An project area have decided to relocate and build new houses there. Settling down in a new place is never easy, but people have been reassured during this stormy season.

From a poor coastal commune, Duy Nghia has built essential infrastructure, and people's lives have improved. Now only 6% of the whole commune is in a difficult situation. Duy Nghia has set a target to become a Grade IV coastal urban area by 2020.

Organising a reasonable living space and stabilizing long-term sustainable livelihoods for people in the east of Quang Nam has produced remarkable results. A new structure for trade, services and tourism has been formed, helping locals to improve their living conditions./.

VNA