Business Hai Duong’s dragon fruits get cultivation zone codes for export Some 30 ha of dragon fruits in northern Hai Duong province have officially been granted with cultivation zone codes for export to the US, Australia and China.

Business Hanoi moves to develop supporting industries The Hanoi People's Committee has issued a plan for development of supporting industries in the capital city in 2021, affirming the importance of supporting industries in providing components, spare parts and materials for the processing and manufacturing sector.

Business PetroVietnam plans to embark on hydrogen industry With the goal of helping to guarantee national energy security and in response to a downward trend in oil and gas extraction output, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) has identified the research and assessment of its opportunities in developing the hydrogen industry, including producing “green” hydrogen and exploring natural hydrogen sources, as a crucial task.

Business Additional three wind power plants put into commercial operation Three more wind power plants with a combined capacity of 48.8MW began commercial operation in August, according to the Vietnam Electricity (EVN).