Business Vietnam fifth largest consumer of US apples Vietnam was the fifth largest buyer of US apples last year with an import value of 51 million USD, up 48 percent year-on-year.

Business Vietnamese bamboo straws adorn world drinks People are turning against plastic straws, and a 32-year-old man has come up with a reusable bamboo alternative for the once ubiquitous and popular item that has become a symbol of throw-away culture.

Politics Vietnam pledges to further enhance administrative reform The Vietnamese Government, for years, has been focusing on enhancing administrative reforms to improve the business environment, said Mai Tien Dung, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office.

Business Reference exchange rate down 5 VND on December 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,160 VND/USD on December 13, down 5 VND from the previous day.