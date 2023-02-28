A Thai soldier prepares his equipment as they participate in the opening ceremony for the Cobra Gold military exercise (Photo: REUTERS)

Thailand and the United States on February 28 jointly kicked off their Cobra Gold military exercise, which will for the first time include training for space disasters, Reuters news agency reported.

The annual exercise runs from February 27 to March 10, gathering 7,394 military personnel from 30 countries including 6,000 from the US.

As part of the training, participants will learn how to combat impacts from space phenomena that affect military operations, such as solar or geomagnetic storms that disrupt communications and satellite signals, according to the UK news agency.

Admiral John Aquilino, Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command, was quoted as saying that besides trainings on responding to space phenomena, the drills will include integrated ops across the land, sea, air and cyberspace.

“Cobra Gold” is the biggest military exercise in the Asia-Pacific region with seven participating countries in main war exercises: Japan, the US, Thailand, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Three countries - China, India and Australia - will participate in humanitarian aid exercises

Ten nations will join as observers. They are Cambodia, Laos, Brazil, Pakistan, Vietnam, Germany, Sweden, Greece, Kuwait and Sri Lanka./.



