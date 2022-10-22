Culture - Sports Ministry urges verification of Nguyen Dynasty antiques to be auctioned in France The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism (MCST) has asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to direct the Vietnamese Embassy in France to verify information related to two Nguyen Dynasty antiques which is about to be auctioned in France by auction house Million.

Culture - Sports Artists raise funds to build houses for the needy An exhibition showcasing art works by more than 100 painters and sculptors across Vietnam is being held virtually to raise funds to build houses for needy people in the central provinces of Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue.

Culture - Sports Vietnam Design Week 2022 looks towards new expectations The Vietnam Design Week 2022 will take place in Hanoi, the central city of Hue and Ho Chi Minh City from November 5-11.