Business Business forum to seek cooperation opportunities with Australia A Vietnam-Australia business forum is to take place next week to support enterprises of the two countries to seek cooperation opportunities and technology transfer in clean energy, hi-tech agriculture and digital transformation applications.

Business EVFTA helps push up Vietnam's spice, fruit, vegetable export to EU Vietnam has many more opportunities to increase export of fruits and vegetables to the European Union - the world's largest market, thanks to tariff incentives brought by the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), according to analysts.

Business PetroVietnam surpasses oil exploitation plan by 22 percent in January-May The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) pumped 4.55 million tonnes of crude oil in the first five months of 2022, surpassing the plan by 22 percent, contributing to ensuring national energy security and national development.

Business EVN to boost clean energy development The Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) will invest more in clean energy in the years ahead to meet the rising demand for power in national development.