In May alone, the country exported 150,000 tonnes of coffee worth 340 million USD, down 4.7 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.



According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Agency of Foreign Trade, the average price of Vietnamese coffee was estimated at more than 2,200 USD per tonne, an annual increase of 24 percent.



The agency predicted a rising trend for coffee prices in the time to come. This is an opportunity for coffee exporters, including those from Vietnam, it said.



The Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association has targeted an export turnover of 5-6 billion USD from the product in 2030./.

VNA